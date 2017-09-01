Oregon priest booked into jail for 2004 Eugene crash

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Portland priest was booked into an Oregon jail to clear an arrest warrant stemming from a 2004 crash.

The Register-Guard reports 70-year-old Rev. Richard Boyle was booked into the Lane County Jail on Wednesday because of a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. He was released later that day.

Boyle was involved in an August 2004 crash on Interstate 5 in Eugene. An arrest warrant was issued a year later after Boyle did appear in court.

A police report indicates Boyle allegedly made an illegal U-turn, and a car collided with Boyle’s vehicle causing minor injuries. Boyle’s attorney Max Mizejewski says his client was unaware of the charge and the arrest warrant. Boyle had moved out of state not long after the wreck occurred.