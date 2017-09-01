Motorist pulls trucker from fiery crash on I-5

ALBANY, Ore. (KOIN) — A truck driver was pulled to safety just before his rig became engulfed in flames after he crashed into a pillar for a Highway 20 overpass just after midnight Friday.
Terence Jay Shaw was headed north on I-5 driving a Freightliner with a trailer when he hit a guardrail and hit the pillar of the overpass. Another motorist stopped and pulled the 51-year-old Riverside, California man from the truck before fire overtook it.
Oregon State Police and other emergency responders arrived. Shaw was rushed to a Portland hospital for treatment of injuries and burns.
I-5 was closed while crews put out the fire and cleaned up the crash site.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Trucker hits I-5 overpass pillar, September 1, 2017
