Making their day: Eastwood re-enacts France train attack

'The 15:17 to Paris' is based on a book co-written by Oregon's Alek Skarlatos

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Film director Clint Eastwood, center, directs actors during the filming of "The 15:17 to Paris" in Arras, northern France, Friday Sept.1 2017. The film recounts the story of three Americans who thwarted a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train on Aug. 21 2015. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
ARRAS, France (AP) — Clint Eastwood is in France directing a film that re-enacts the dramatic end to an attempted Islamic State group attack on a high-speed train that saw three Americans take down the gunman.

After renting a Thalys train for five days of filming “The 15:17 to Paris,” work was wrapping up in Arras, the town where the express ended up after Ayoub El Khazzani was overpowered by passengers, including the childhood friends from California. They received the Legion of Honor, France’s highest decoration. Variety has reported that the friends will play themselves in the movie

Actors and technicians perform during the filming of "The 15:17 to Paris" by director Clint Eastwood in Arras, northern France, Friday Sept.1 2017. The film recounts the story of three Americans who thwarted a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train on Aug. 21 2015. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
“The 15:17 to Paris” is based on the book Oregon’s Alek Skarlatos wrote with co-heroes Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone. Eastwood will produce the film, which includes the friendships the 3 have had since childhood.

Friday’s filming shut down two tracks in Arras. El Khazzani’s lawyer has said the suspect in the August 2015 attack acted on orders from the leader of the IS cell that attacked Paris three months later.

Clint Eastwood presents the hero award to Anthony Sadler, from left, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone at the Guys Choice Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on Saturday, June 4, 2016, in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
