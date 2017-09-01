Local company takes over planning Portland Marathon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local event planning company has taken over the planning of the Portland Marathon.

The Oregon Department of Justice has been investigating the organizers of the Portland Marathon. In August the DOJ told KOIN 6 News they asked race organizers to hand over their financial documents and other documents related to the marathon’s dealings with a for-profit company registered at the same address.

Portland Marathon Director Les Smith and Assistant Event Director Mamie Wheeler were also listed as the 2 principals running a for-profit company called Next Event Productions.

Axiom Event Productions, a Portland-based company, will focus on race operations and direction. The marathon is scheduled for October 8 and Axiom said the route is approved by the city.

“We are very excited to be part of a Portland’s iconic marathon and are looking forward to renewing the race’s relationship with all runners and supporters,“ said Race Director Brad Nelson of Axiom in a press release.

In a statement provided to KOIN 6 News, Les Smith said Axiom has been a subcontractor for the event in past years and with a new course this year, there is more to do.

We are excited about the course,” Smith said. “It is faster than the prior course. And it takes in the iconic locations of the prior course….e.g., the Waterfront, St John’s Bridge, Willamette Blvd views, etc. This week the course will be measured and certified for Boston, IAAF, AIMS, etc purposes.”

Axiom had worked with other local events including the Mississippi Street Fair, Sunday Parkways, the Shamrock Run and Bridge Pedal.