PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The KOIN 6 Blitz is back, and with a new high school football season comes a new addition to the blitz.

This year we’ll be providing live highlights and score updates from the game and will be documenting them on KOIN.com.

Our first KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week is West Linn, the defending 6A state champions, against Oregon City.

So, without further ado, let’s get to the highlights and scores.

First quarter

🚨 PICK 🚨 Oregon City's Teron Bradford with an end zone INT against West Linn. Pioneers take over.#KOIN6Blitz | #opreps pic.twitter.com/ajmxy79O0T — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 2, 2017

Oregon City strikes first. QB Austin Bonner goes airborne for the TD. OC leads West Linn 7-0 with 3:40 left in Q1.#KOIN6Blitz | #opreps pic.twitter.com/ATQVc6HiI7 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 2, 2017

Check out the jukes 👀 West Linn RB @DawsonJolley scores from 19-yards out. West Linn and Oregon City tied at 7. #KOIN6Blitz | #opreps pic.twitter.com/lblmhOQ25A — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 2, 2017

End of the first: West Linn and Oregon City tied at 7. Highlights: -Teron Bradford INT

-Austin Bonner 6-yard TD

–@DawsonJolley 19-yard TD. — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 2, 2017