SPRINGDALE, Ore. (KOIN) — A home was damaged by a fire Friday evening while the people who live there were on vacation.

The home is near Springdale, off SE Henkle Road. No injuries have been reported but a cat was found dead inside.

According to a firefighter at the scene, at least one 911 caller reported an explosion.

