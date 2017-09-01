Expect a major traffic change in Tillamook after Labor Day

After Labor Day, northbound and southbound traffic on US 101 will be routed to the new Hoquarton Slough Bridge while crews demolish the old bridge and begin work on the west half of the new bridge. This major traffic change is part of the US 101/OR 6 Traffic Improvement Project.

The bridge will be closed to pedestrian access until mid-October. However, The Tillamook County Transit District will provide a free shuttle for pedestrians needing to cross the bridge. Pedestrians heading north can catch the shuttle at the bus stop just east of the Tillamook Post Office. Pedestrians heading south can catch the shuttle just north of Rosenberg Builders Supply. The shuttle will be available from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Outside of those hours, pedestrians can call 503-457-7009 to be picked up.

Also this fall, crews will widen the road and replace sidewalks on Main Avenue (US 101 southbound) between 1st and 4th Street. The entire project is on schedule to be completed in the fall of 2018.