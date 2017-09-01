Cold case arrest in 1998 murder of Salem teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 20 years after a teenager was gunned down outside a Salem convenience store, cold case detectives arrested a California resident in connection with the case.

Fernando Cortez was taken into custody August 29 in Oxnard, California by Salem police, the FBI and Oxnard police. He’s being held on a murder charge and is awaiting extradition to Oregon.

On May 9, 1998, Alfredo Lopez-Nabor was shot and killed after an altercation of some sort in front of a Circle K store at 4170 Portland Road NE. Lopez-Nabor was 16 at the time.

Cortez, who was 19 then, was a suspect. But he fled the US for Mexico before he could be arrested.

The case remained dormant until 2008 when Salem PD Detective Jamie Vasas was assigned to investigate. During the ensuing years, investigators came to believe Cortez moved back into the US and was living in Oxnard under a pseudonym.

Years of investigation led to the arrest Tuesday.