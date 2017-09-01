Astor Elementary is first to get new water fixtures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At the same time Portland students are returning to school for another year, plumbers are getting rid of the fixtures that caused high levels of lead in the water.

At many schools, drinking fountains were shut off and replaced with bottled water during the 2016-2017 school year.

In May, Portland voters approved the $790 million bond to address age-related issues in schools. PPS spokesperson Dave Northfield told KOIN 6 News the work didn’t start until August 30 because the district had to hire contractors and make plans for the work after the bond measure passed.

“We know how important this is to parents,” Northfield said. “To have their kids be able to drink water from the fountain and the fixtures here at the schools. It’s been a big priority.”

The schools with the most vulnerable students will get work first, so process started this week at Astor Elementary after students had left for the day on their first week of school.

“We’re excited,” school board member Michael Rosen said. “It’s been a long haul. It’s been expensive to bring water into the school. You know, it’s not an efficient way to deliver water. Everyone wants this problem fixed.”

Other schools in the first wave are: Lewis, Woodstock, Chapman, Skyline, West Sylvan, Atkinson, Richmond, Rose City Park, Sacajawea, Beverly Cleary/Fernwood, Astor, Applegate, Chief Joseph, Meek, and Hayhurst.

PPS expects to get though all 90 schools that need work by the end of the 2017-2018 school year. The cost of replacing fixtures in all schools is about $28 million. The rest of the bond money is being used to upgrade and rebuild several schools, many of which are about 100 years old.