Accused bank robber shot by police says he’s ‘in a bad way’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 31-year-old man accused of going on a 3-county crime spree that resulted in him being shot by a Portland police officer told investigators that he was “struggling real bad and needed money,” according to newly obtained court documents.

Jesse Lee Brockner, who is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center on a federal hold for bank robbery, is due in U.S. District Court on Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials confirmed.

Brockner was scheduled, as KOIN 6 News first reported, to appear in federal court on Thursday but his hearing was delayed for an undisclosed medical reason.

Brockner is accused of robbing a U.S. Bank in Washington County on Wednesday morning – but during his interview with local and federal investigators, Brockner denied having any role in connection with the robbery.

“I’m telling you straight up, I never parked that car at no bank,” he told investigators from his hospital bed.

Brockner was in the hospital because on Wednesday afternoon, he had been shot by Portland Police Officer David Staab, a 24-year-veteran of the force.

On Wednesday afternoon, Staab and other officers were asked by an undercover detective to respond help locate and conduct a high-risk traffic stop on a vehicle that had been seen in the area of 3900 Southeast Powell. There was a short pursuit involving Brockner. Portland police said that Brockner was driving a 1987 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The pursuit came to an end near Northeast 55th and Northeast Burnside. Law enforcement officials said Brockner exited the Chevrolet Trailblazer and was armed with a weapon and directed it towards officers who reportedly were giving him commands to surrender. Brockner, a police spokesperson said, refused to comply and was shot by Staab.

The Chevrolet Trailblazer is the vehicle Brockner denied parking at the U.S. Bank in Washington County when interviewed by investigators.

Before committing the armed robbery at the U.S. Bank in Washington County, officials believe that Brockner was one of 3 people who burglarized a barn in Yamhill County where they stole the Chevrolet Trailblazer and a filled U-Haul that contained several items.

Two of the suspects fled in the U-Haul and the third suspect, later identified as Brockner, fled in the Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to court documents and police. The Chevrolet Trailblazer was driven through the homeowner’s barn, records show. When police located the Chevrolet Trailblazer in Southeast Portland on Wednesday afternoon, the detective who spotted it reported heavy front end damage.

Some of the property that was also stolen in the burglary in Yamhill County included an oxygen tank, a welder, a welder’s mask and other tools. The two suspects who fled in the U-Haul were arrested by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

The two other suspects identified Brockner as the third suspect, court documents state.

When detectives in Yamhill County searched the U-Haul, they located a backpack that had about $4,000, drug paraphernalia and the driver’s license of Brockner, according to court documents. It remains unknown where the $4,000 came from.

Detectives were able to obtain video images of Brockner as he reportedly stole the Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Officials confirmed that when the U.S. Bank along Southwest Farmington Road in Washington County was robbed, the suspect walked into the bank wearing a welding mask and holding a firearm.

“The robber approached the victim teller and started yelling something to the effect of ‘this is a robbery, give me all your money,” according to an affidavit filed by an FBI special agent. The robber, later identified by police as Brockner, stated, “where are the 100s, you have 10 seconds or I’ll shoot.”

As the teller gave Brockner more money, “the robber then stated ‘3 seconds,’” according to the agent’s affidavit. He also reportedly pointed the gun at the teller.

Brockner also investigators that he lives in an apartment complex off of Southeast 28th and Southeast Powell Blvd. in Portland. He said he was visiting a friend in Yamhill County around 7 a.m. on Wednesday and was given a ride down there.

Brockner claimed he bought a gram of heroin from his friend in Yamhill County and that she allowed him to take her car, the Chevrolet Trailblazer and that he drove it back to Portland. Investigators tell KOIN 6 News that the owner of the Chevrolet Trailblazer never allowed Brockner to take the vehicle.

During his interview Brockner said that he is “in a bad way right now, because I bought a new apartment and fully furnished it,” according to court documents. “I know I’m f—ed, because I don’t know what’s going to happen with this.”

When investigators asked Brockner why he believed police were attempting to stop him in Southeast Portland on Wednesday afternoon he said he believed it was “because I had dope in the car, and I had no idea where it went when I wrecked,” according to court documents.

“I think they got behind me with their lights, and I panicked, and sped off,” he reportedly said during his hospital interview.

Although he denied being at the U.S. Bank that was robbed, he told investigators that he did go to a second hand store but left because they were closed. An employee at the store, which is in the same plaza as the U.S. Bank, told investigators that she saw a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle stolen in the Yamhill County burglary parked near the U.S. bank and that shortly after it left police cars descended on the area.

Based on reviewing the video images from the burglary in Yamhill County and the bank robbery in Washington County, an FBI agent stated “I believe the robber depicted in the bank surveillance images and burglary image to be Brockner,” records show.

Brockner reportedly got away with $3,431 from the bank, records state.

The federal court documents do not provide any insight into Brockner’s alleged actions that resulted in the officer involved shooting.

Police said that Officer Staab, the involved officer, will be interviewed no later than Friday afternoon. Officials would not comment on whether or not the interview had been conducted. A police spokesperson said that Staab has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

As part of the use of force review process, PPB will conduct an internal review of the entire incident and the case will go before the Police Review Board (PRB).

The names of the two other people who were arrested by the Yamill County Sheriff’s Office for their role in the theft of the U-Haul have not been released. There are no immediate indication that criminal charges have been filed against them.

