5 indicted in connection to armed robbery in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) – Five people — ranging in age from 16 to 19 years old — have been indicted in connection with an armed robbery.

Jeroshea Marquise Wilson is the oldest, and the only person older than 18 connected to the case.

The indictment, handed up this week, alleges that he and 4 other people engaged in a robbery in Gresham on Aug. 17 and attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle.

At least one of the suspects had a gun doing the robbery.

It’s not clear how many weapons were used, but only one of the minors has been charged with attempted aggravated murder with a firearm.

Because of their ages, KOIN 6 News is not identifying the other suspects in the case even though they have been charged as adults under the state’s Ballot Measure 11 statute.

The teen charged with attempted aggravated murder is also charged with attempted 1st-degree assault because officials say he shot at the victim during the robbery.

All 5 suspects have appeared in court and have been arraigned.