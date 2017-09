PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was airlifted after an early Friday morning crash that closed Cornelius Pass Road from Hwy 30 to Skyline, officials said.

Crews from both the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and TVF&R are on the scene.

Crews have extricated one patient from the Cornelius pass rd & Skyline accident. Patient is being flown by life flight. Cornelius rd closed. — TVF&R (@TVFR) September 1, 2017

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.