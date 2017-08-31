Yacolt woman breaks free from attempted abduction

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Yacolt woman escaped an attempted abduction as she walked home late Wednesday night, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office told KOIN 6 News.

The woman,30, was heading home from work around 11 p.m. when a driver pulled over near West Yacolt Road and Railroad Avenue. He asked her if she wanted a ride and when she said no, the driver tried to grab her arm and pull her into the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

She got away and ran to the BackRoads Food and Spirits restaurant where she called 911.

The suspect, who remains at large, is a white man in his 40s or 50s with a scruffy beard and a tattoo on his forearm. Authorities said the vehicle was a 4-door box-style vehicle that may be tan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.