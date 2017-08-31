Winds, then dry spell could stretch Chetco fire perimeter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Early weekend winds followed by a lengthy dry spell could result in potentially extreme fire weather for areas already affected by the Chetco Bar Fire.

“Significant” perimeter growth and smoke column development at the Chetco Bar Fire is possible due to the weekend’s weather, according to an update from the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

The fire, as of Thursday afternoon, has burned 128,758 acres, which is up over 3,000 acres from Tuesday night. The fire remains at 5% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Forest Service estimates the fire will be contained by Oct. 15. Over 1,400 dispatched personnel are fighting the Chetco Bar Fire. Evacuations remain in place for Curry County but are constantly being evaluated and adjusted.

Other wildfires updates:

Milli Fire: Acres burned: 21,703, Cause: Lightning, Containment: 44%

Evacuations:

Level 2– Crossroads subdivision, Edgington Road, Remuda Road, Peterson Burn Road, Wildwing and Three Creeks Road residences retuning to Level 2 (Be Set) Evacuation Notice, allowing residents to return to their homes.

Level 1 – The subdivision of Tollgate, all areas between OR 242 and HWY 20 and west of Cold Springs Cutoff (FS1018), which includes Black Butte Ranch.

Whitewater Fire: Acres burned: 10,988, Cause: Lightning, Estimated containment: October 31, 2017

Closures:

Areas of the Willamette National Forest, including portions of the Pacific Coast Trail

Jones Fire: Acres Burned: 6,983, Cause: Lightning, Structures Destroyed: None, Closures: FS Rd 18, Campgrounds, Forest Roads, Evacuations: None Containment: 45%, Injuries: 5

Closures

Campgrounds: Dolly Varden, Broken Bowl, Big Pool, Clark Creek Organizational Camp, Bedrock and Puma Creek.

Trail Closures: Fall Creek NRT #3455, Johnny Creek #3454, Little Blanket, Clark Butte #3456.1, Little Cowhorn #3458, Jones #3472, Tall Trees #4269, Clark Creek Nature #3456, Hehe Mountain #3475, Clark/Fall Tie #3456.2, Saddleblanket.

Area Closures: Cowhorn Mtn. Lookout, Timber Butte Lookout, Saddleblanket Lookout, Tall Trees Old Growth Grove

Road Closures: USFS 18 road and 1800, 1806, 1816, 1817, 1818, 1821, 1824, 1825, 1828, 1830, 1831, 1832, 1833, 1834 roads.