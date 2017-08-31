Wildfires, smoke forces Cycle Oregon cancellation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wildfire and smoke concerns forced the cancellation of the upcoming Cycle Oregon, the first time the event was canceled.

In a post on their website, Cycle Oregon officials said the heaviest fires in the state at this time encompass the 2017 Classic route:

“Currently, fires are impacting five of our seven days with smoke and air quality levels ranging from unhealthy to hazardous. Previously designed alternate routes are now affected with fire and smoke from both new and existing fires. Statewide weather forecasts for the foreseeable future are for more hot, dry and windy weather with an associated increase in fire activity and smoke production. …”

Organizers spoke with state officials with the forest service, the Bureau of Land Management, ODOT and others and reached “the most difficult decision.”

“This situation is unprecedented in Cycle Oregon history; we are in uncharted territory. As we work on next steps, we ask for time as we determine the best path forward. … Cycle Oregon is more than just a brand or a bike ride. It’s a way of being. We will move forward. We will embrace the environment that surrounds us – good or bad – find meaning in it, and remember that we are here to make a difference. And we will ride on.”