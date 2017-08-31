Sources: Feds to prosecute accused bank robber shot by police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The United States Attorney’s Office is prepared to file criminal charges against a 31-year-old man linked to a bank robbery and officer involved shooting that happened on Wednesday, law enforcement sources confirmed to KOIN 6 News.

Jesse Lee Brockner was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials confirmed.

Brockner suffered a non-life threatening injury after being shot by a Portland police officer. Law enforcement sources tell KOIN 6 News that Brockner displayed a weapon, and directed it toward officers, immediately after he crashed a stolen SUV while being chased by police in the area of Northeast 55th and Northeast Couch.

Detectives believe that Brockner is responsible for the bank robbery that occurred Wednesday morning at the U.S. Bank branch at 18485 Southwest Farmington Road in Washington County. The robbery was reported 9:29 a.m. and officials confirmed that Brockner was armed with a handgun.

He reportedly entered the bank, demanded money, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses said the suspect was a white male and he left the area in a turquoise Blazer.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, an undercover detective spotted the GMC Blazer in the area of Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Southeast Clinton Street. The undercover detective called for patrol units from East Precinct to respond and help conduct a felony traffic stop, officials confirmed.

Brockner refused to stop and uniformed officers, in marked patrol cars, pursued him through neighborhood streets. Shortly after Brockner turned north on Northeast 55th Avenue from East Burnside Street, he crashed into a parked vehicle.

Law enforcement sources tell KOIN 6 News that Brockner reportedly exited the vehicle and was armed with a weapon.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Portland Police spokesperson Sgt. Chris Burley said, “Officers at the crash scene provided the suspect commands after the crash for the purposes of taking the suspect into custody. The suspect was not complying with police commands and during the encounter with the suspect, an officer fired a handgun, injuring the suspect.”

KOIN 6 News has learned that the shooting happened almost immediately after Brockner crashed.

Brockner was treated at the hospital for an injury to his upper body, officials confirmed. He was released and immediately taken into custody. The United States Marshals Office has put a federal hold on Brockner.

Detectives learned the Blazer that Brockner was reportedly driving was taken during a burglary that was reported to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office at 7:10 a.m. on Wednesday. Yamhill County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 22000 block of Russell Creek Road on the report of a burglary and the theft of the vehicle.

First court appearances in U.S. District Court are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the downtown federal courthouse.