Semi-truck driver rescued after NW Portland rollover

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Firefighters spent nearly 10 minutes rescuing a man who was trapped inside the cab of his semi-truck after it rolled over early Thursday morning.

Officers on scene say it appears that the semi was turning to head west on Highway 30 when it rolled over near the intersection of Northwest Nicolai.

The driver was not seriously hurt but did suffer injuries to both legs.

Witnesses said that the semi skidded for several feet before coming to rest on the south side of Highway 30.

There were no other involved vehicles or injuries, according to police.

Traffic headed into Northwest Portland on Highway 30 remains open.

ODOT has closed outbound traffic on Hwy. 30. It is expected to be closed for several hours for the tow truck to arrive and for cleanup.

