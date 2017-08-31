Ride along: Police crack down on distracted driving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are cracking down on unsafe driving behavior during targeted “Vision Zero” enforcement.

So far this year, there have been 28 traffic fatalities in Portland, many of them on the east side.

“If you take a look, these 4 lane roads out here are nice and wide, long straight roadways that provide drivers an opportunity to speed,” Officer Neal Glaske said.

Glaske is one of the officers keeping an eye out for drivers looking down at their phones, among other things.

“I’m looking for distracted drivers, people using their cell phone, people not wearing their seat belt, pedestrians not obeying the crosswalk signals,” Glaske said.

Glaske pulled over several drivers Thursday night who were on their phones. While some tried to dispute the officer’s observation, others admitted they need to be more careful.

“I’ll be more mindful about talking while driving and not to do it while I’m on the road,” Hunter Quinton said after he was pulled over for talking on the phone, which is illegal in Oregon.

Riding along with @PortlandPolice as officers patrol SE Stark in @PBOTinfo Vision Zero mission, looking for distracted drivers #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/ZOG63XM4MA — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) September 1, 2017

Portland is working to make roads safer for everyone with a goal of zero traffic deaths in the city.

Glaske said as good as Vision Zero sounds on paper, he knows it will take time to achieve. His advice for drivers to be safe is simple: “It can wait. Pay attention to your driving.”