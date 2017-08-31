Portland steps up to the plate for Hurricane Harvey help

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Across the country, thousands of people want to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in any way they can. Portland is stepping up to the plate, literally, to help.

A number of restaurants are donating a portion of their sales to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, some beginning Thursday, others running through the Labor Day weekend.

Thursday, Le Pigeon and Little Bird Bistro will donate 5% of their sales to the United Way of Greater Houston.

Beginning Saturday and running through Monday, Bollywood Theater will donate 10% of all purchases at both their locations to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in the Houston area.

PDX Eater also reports Stella Taco, White Owl Social Club, Gladstone Street Pizza, Pastrami Zombie, Lardo Chefwich, Hat Yai, Paadee, Kim Jong Smokehose, Smokehouse Tavern and Smokehouse Provisions, the Country Cat Dinnerhouse and Bar and Sweet Jam are also donating some or all of their proceeds in a given timeframe.

Also beginning Thursday, customers of any Safeway or Albertsons in Oregon or Southwest Washington can donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund inside each store. Officials with the stores said the funds will go directly to several relief organizations, including the American Red Cross, the local Salvation Army and “other respected organizations.”

More than just eating can help, too.

Carrington College is accepting donations on their Portland campus of clothing, diapers and non-perishable food items now through September 8. Donations will be coordinated to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey and can be dropped off at their campus, 2004 Lloyd Center, 3rd floor.

Additionally, the parent company of KOIN 6 News, Nexstar, is coordinating a nationwide donation effort among their stations to help the Red Cross help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.