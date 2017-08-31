Photos: The life and times of Princess Diana

LONDON (AP) — The shock came late on a summer evening: After an idyllic Mediterranean holiday, Princess Diana had been in a car crash in Paris. Her boyfriend was dead; she was hospitalized, condition unclear.

She died a few hours later on Aug. 31, 1997, plunging Britain into grief that lingers to this day. Twenty years later, the memory of Diana — a youthful mother cut down, leaving two children behind — remains vital, her influence still felt.

Time has blurred the memories, but people around the world still remember Diana as a young bride, so taken with Prince Charles, and as a glamorous trendsetter dancing at the White House with John Travolta. She was the fun-loving mom taking her two boys on amusement park rides, and the tireless charity worker who reached out to AIDS patients when they were shunned by much of society.

The sons Diana left behind — Prince William, now 35, and Prince Harry, 32 — are playing increasingly important roles in Britain’s national life as the public focuses on the next generation of royals, sometimes at the expense of William and Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

“Her essential legacy is her children and the fact is that they have become known more as her children than as his, in the sense that the charity work they are doing resonates with what she was doing — difficult issues like mental health, just like she took on AIDS,” Diana biographer Andrew Morton said. “So she has a living legacy.”

Morton’s 1992 book about Diana revealed the depth of her despair: her struggle with a serious eating disorder, attempts at self-harm, and what he calls the “deep unhappiness” of her union with Charles, which ended in a bitter divorce in 1996.

20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Princess of Wales is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany on Monday, Nov. 2, 1987. Prince Charles and Princes Diana are touring Germany presently in an official state visit. (AP Photo/Herman Knippertz) In this Feb. 24, 1981 file photo Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer pose following the announcement of their engagement. (AP Photo/Pool, File) ** FILE ** The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, pose for a family portrait with their sons, Prince William, right, and Prince Harry, at the Kensington Palace in London, England on Oct. 6, 1984. Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15. Prince William was born June 21, 1982. Ten years ago - Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in Paris with her friend, Dodi Fayed, on August 31, 1997. (AP Photo) ** zu unserem KORR. ** Diana, Princess of Wales, shown in this November, 1995 file photo. The Princess of Wales, was seriously injured in a car crash in Paris early Sunday Aug. 31, 1997, that killed her friend, Dodi Fayed, and the chauffeur, police said. (AP Photo/Eduardo Di Baia) Engagement rings of Prince Charles of Wales and his fiance Lady Diana Spencer are shown in this 1981 photo. (AP Photo) Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, right, talks with Diana, Princess of Wales, at the Royal Ascot horse race meeting near London, England, in this undated photo. (AP Photo) Prince Charles and his bride-to-be, Lady Diana Spencer, driving down the course in an open carriage before Royal Ascot in England meeting on June 19, 1981. (AP Photo/Press Association) Princess Diana of Wales smiles as she sits with her sons, Princes Harry, front, and William, on the steps of the Royal Palace on the island of Majorca, Spain, Aug. 9, 1987, where the British Royal family is on holiday with the Spanish King Juan Carlos and his family. (AP Photo/John Redman) Princess Diana flashes a royal smile before a dinner at the British Embassy in Washington on Sunday, Nov. 10, 1985. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi) Prince Charles and his bride-to-be, Lady Diana Spencer holding a single flower, during their visit to Tetbury on May 22, 1981. Thousands turned out to greet their ‘neighbors’ on the visit to the Cots old town. (AP Photo/Press Association) This is a 1984 photo of Princess Diana with sons Prince William, foreground, and Prince Harry. (AP Photo) BRITISH ROYALTY ROYAL WEDDING FORMAL TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE BRITISH MONARCHY FACE COVERED BY VEIL WEDDING GOWN BRIDE GROOM INSIDE CHURCH In this Aug. 19, 1995 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana, left, sits next to her younger son Prince Harry during V-J Day celebrations in London. Britain's Prince Harry said in mid July 2016 that he wishes he had spoken sooner about the death of his mother, Princess Diana. Harry, who did not speak about his bereavement until three years ago, told the BBC that it wasn't a sign of weakness to speak about problems. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, file) With a 25-foot (7.6 meter) sweeping train, the Princess of Wales, former Lady Diana Spencer, leaves St. Paul's Cathedral arm in arm with Prince Charles at the end of their wedding ceremony in London, July 29, 1981. (AP Photo/Pool) Prince Charles and Princess Diana escort their children William left and Harry right onto the Royal stand as VJ-Day commemorations got underway at Buckingham Palace in London Saturday Aug. 19, 1995. The 50th anniversary of VJ-Day is being marked in England with memorial services, veteran marches and a spectacular fireworks display over the River Thames. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Arzt) Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana and their sons, Princes William, right, and Harry begin a cycle ride, June 1, 1989, around the island of Tresco, one of the Scilly Isles. The royal family was vacationing in the islands, located off the southwest tip of Britain. (AP Photo) Holding on to her purple and red hat, Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, smiles at Hong Kong Governor Sir David Wilson upon her arrival in Hong Kong, on Nov. 7, 1989. The Royal couple have arrived for a three-day official visit. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, during an unscheduled walkabout in Hackney, East London, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 1991. Princess Diana was visiting a Barnados project and a day care centre in the area and paused to greet wellwishers. (AP Photo/Nigel Marple) Police services prepare to take away the car in which Diana, Princess of Wales, died early Sunday, Aug. 31, 1997 in Paris, in a car crash that also killed her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and the chauffeur. The crash happened shortly after midnight in a tunnel along the Seine River at the Pont de l Alma bridge, while paparazzi on motorcycles were following her car. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Prince William, left, and Prince Harry, the sons of Diana, Princess of Wales, bow their heads as their mother's coffin is taken out of Westminster Abbey, Saturday Sept. 6, 1997, following her funeral service. The princess died on Aug. 31 following a car crash in Paris. (AP Photo/Adam Butler/POOL) A mourner places more flowers on the pile outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday Aug. 31, 1997, following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. The Princess, along with her companion Dodi Fayed, and a driver, were killed in a car crash in Paris, earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Adrian Dennis) Members of the public view tributes to the late Princess Diana, recently attached to the gates of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Aug. 28, 2017. The tributes are placed ahead of the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, in a car crash in Paris Aug. 31, 1997. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

It was supposed to be so different. Charles was heir to the throne, and Diana’s entry into the royal family meant she was likely to become queen one day.

Theirs was perhaps a common story of infidelity and broken vows, but played out on an uncommonly public stage. Each used TV interviews and books by favored authors as megaphones in their bids for public sympathy.

Charles, with his somewhat stiff demeanor and unapproachable public persona, could never compete with Diana’s doe-eyed appeal, especially when she famously complained there had always been “three people in this marriage” — an arch reference to Camilla Parker Bowles, who would marry Charles eight years after Diana’s sudden death.

Many saw Diana as a young mother wronged by a privileged older husband’s refusal to give up his lifelong mistress — even though the princess admitted to affairs of her own.

Refusing to fit the Windsor mold, she sought new ways to cope with fabulous wealth, worldwide fame, and sky-high expectations. She reached out and actually touched AIDS patients — a taboo at the time — and travelled to former combat zones to highlight the dangers land mines posed to civilians.

Many felt they could relate to her when she recounted her own battles with bulimia and talked openly of her disappointment and loneliness.

Some remember her for bringing a refreshing informality to the royal family — for example, taking young William and Harry in 1993 to Thorpe Park, a popular amusement center near London where they squealed and screamed along with everyone else on the water rides.

Carol Meredith, a nurse who recently visited the Princess Diana Memorial Fountain in Hyde Park with her husband, said that in the past senior royals would have had the amusement park cleared so they could enjoy it without mingling with the public.

Today, she said, the royals aren’t like that.

“Diana changed that,” she said. “When she used to take her kids to Thorpe Park, she enjoyed being with everybody else and doing the same as everybody else. She changed what you think of the royal family.”

Meredith’s husband, Andrew, said Diana was different from other royals.

“They were a little bit staid,” he said. “They were a little bit, you know, ‘We are the royalty, here to be seen but not to be spoken to or touched.’ At least with Diana, you felt as if she was touchable. She was within reach.”

The difference between the two approaches — and the depth of the public’s affection for Diana — crystallized in the days after her death, when tens of thousands of mourners paid tribute to Diana by placing flowers outside London’s Kensington Palace, where she had lived.

Queen Elizabeth II was on vacation in Scotland at the time of the accident, and she remained there for several days. She declined to lower the flag atop Buckingham Palace to half-staff, citing protocol, as rare public anger mounted against the monarch.

Elizabeth seemed, publicly at least, unmoved by Diana’s death, even as the prime minister — media-savvy Tony Blair — coined a memorable phrase in describing Diana as “the people’s princess.”

The queen eventually relented and came to London to pay her respects. The royal family then took steps to regain public favor, in part by adopting the more people-friendly approach Diana had used.

Chloe Dyson, a secondary school teacher also visiting Hyde Park, said Diana remains an “inspirational figure” two decades after her death.

“She still obviously has a strong image in the British psyche,” Dyson said, adding that Diana’s accessible approach brought her closer to the British people than other royals.

“People felt they could identify with her,” Dyson said, remembering the impact of Diana’s charitable endeavors, including visits to hospitals and homeless shelters. “She was doing good work.”