Paris McConville indicted for murder of friend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A grand jury handed up a two-count indictment against a 34-year-old accused of murder.

Paris James McConville will appear in court at the Justice Center on Thursday morning to be arraigned on the indictment that alleges one count of murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. The indictment was filed on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege that McConville killed Ryan Thompson inside his Southwest Portland apartment complex.

After the alleged murder, police say that McConville walked into police headquarters to report finding a dead body. McConville then lead officers to the apartment complex where they located Thompson’s body.

The cause of death for Thompson was determined to be strangulation, according to the autopsy report.

McConville told police that Thompson had been a friend for 10 years.

Police are investigating an altercation between the two that happened on Aug. 21, in the hours before Thompson’s body was found.

KOIN 6 News spoke with Thompson’s apartment manager who said that she had several interactions with McConville over the years.

She described McConville as “confrontational” and said McConville had been staying with Thompson off and on so frequently that she tried to get Thompson to put McConville on the apartment’s lease.