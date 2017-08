PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Neighbors woke up Thursday morning to find their car windows had been smashed.

At least 20 cars had broken windows in a Northwest Portland neighborhood, however, neighbors said around 40 cars were affected.

The cars were also egged.

PER PORTLAND POLICE: Someone drove through the NW and busted windows and egged at least 20 cars. More reports of vandalism still coming in. pic.twitter.com/3AK8RpmPKU — Eileen Park (@EileenParkTV) August 31, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available