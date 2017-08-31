Motorcyclist injured in crash on SE Stark

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcycle driver and his passenger were was seriously injured in a crash at SE 151st and SE Stark Street Thursday night.

Portland police said the motorcycle and a Ford F-350 collided when the truck turned onto SE Stark at 151st going east as the motorcycle was traveling west.

The man driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with traumatic and potentially life threatening injuries, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. A female passenger also sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital but Portland police said her injuries did not appear life threatening.

The truck driver was not hurt but stayed at the scene.

SE Stark is closed in both directions between 148th and 153rd while police investigate the crash.

Crash on SE Stark @ 151st. Police say motorcycle & large truck collided. 2 taken to hospital. #pdxtraffic #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/HJMyyOQjTk — Matt Rashleigh (@Matt_KOIN) September 1, 2017