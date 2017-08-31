Man uninjured after car gets pinned under bus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man in Vancouver left an accident uninjured after his coup became pinned under a school bus Thursday afternoon.

According to the Vancouver Fire Department, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. Thursday. The driver was safely out of his car when firefighters arrived at the scene. The car, on the other hand, was stuck underneath the bus.

Firefighters used pneumatic lifting bags and wooden cribbing to lift the 20,000 pound bus, which gave enough of an opening for a tow truck to remove the car.