Man allegedly hurts child with heated pillow case, rice

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) – A 19-year-old man is accused of using a heated pillow case with rice inside to injure a child, according to prosecutors.

Dawson Creek Jameson is charged with multiple counts of assault and criminal mistreatment out of Lane County. The charges were recently filed and reportedly happened in May 2017.

The victim, according to the indictment, is younger than 6 years old. Police have not released the relationship between Jameson and the child.

Prosecutors have signaled they will seek a harsher penalty for Jameson, if convicted, because of the deliberate cruelty.

The indictment states that the child was hurt by the pillow case and the heat but didn’t specify the injuries.

Jameson appeared in court on Wednesday. His next court date is set for October.