KOIN 6 Blitz, Week 1 Preview: Sept. 1, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last time we saw West Linn they were at Providence Park, cruising to a 62-7 win over Central Catholic to seal a 6A state championship and a perfect season.

But last year is last year, and Friday marks a new challenge for the Lions: title defense.

West Linn will head to Oregon City on Friday and take on the Pioneers in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the week. The Lions won last year’s season-opening “Battle For The Bridge” rivalry game, 55-27.

Lets’ take a deeper look at the West Linn vs. Oregon City game, as well as the other matchups that will be featured on the KOIN 6 Blitz.

West Linn vs. Oregon City (7:00 p.m., at Pioneer Memorial Stadium)

Former West Linn quarterback Tim Tawa rewrote the state record book in his time under center for the Lions. He finished as the state career leader in touchdowns and passing yards. But now Tawa, who will play baseball at Stanford this year, is gone, as well as a stacked senior class that also included current Washington defensive back Elijah Molden.

That means the Lions will have plenty of new faces playing starring roles. West Linn did add to its talented arsenal of weapons in the offseason, picking up Franklin transfer Ahmir Mcgee, McGee, the 20th-ranked recruit in the state, according to 247Sports, ran for 1,329 yards last season and totaled 19 touchdowns.

Speaking of new faces, Oregon City will start a new era on Friday under first-year head coach Dustin Janz. He’ll take over an Oregon City team that finished 5-5 last year and lost in the first round of the 6A playoffs. Senior running back Teron Bradford will be a name to watch in this one. Bradford, the younger brother of Oregon State’s Trevon Bradford, has emerged as a Division I recruit, as well, ranked by 247Sports as Oregon’s 16th best prospect.

KOIN 6 will be providing live highlights on Twitter and a running game score on KOIN.com.

Tigard vs. Jesuit (7:00 p.m, at Jesuit High School)

If you want to get a look at a some of the best Division I prospects in the state this is the game to watch. Tigard and Jesuit feature six of the state’s top-35 prospects in the 2018 recruiting class, including two of the top five.

Jesuit’s Trey Lowe, the younger brother of former Jesuit and Oregon receiver Keanon Lowe, is one of the most explosive players in the west. The Washington pledge is the fifth-ranked all-purpose running back in the country. He’s fun to wtach, as evidenced by the over 27,000 views he has on his Hudl highlight page. Jesuit offensive lineman Travis Spreen is also ranked in the top-10 in the state.

On the other side, Tigard has Braden Lenzy, a do-it-all athlete and state-champion track star who has already committed to play for Oregon next year. He’s ranked as the fourth-best player in the state.

Both teams lost to state runner-up Central Catholic in the 6A playoffs last year.

KOIN 6 will have postgame highlights from this one on the Friday night blitz.

Lake Oswego vs. Lincoln (7:00 p.m., at Lincoln High School)

For the second year in a row Lincoln and Lake Oswego will open their seasons against each other. Last year, Lake Oswego edged the Cardinals, winning 7-0. Lincoln ended up bouncing back, finishing 9-2 and going undefeated in league play. The Lakers finsihed the year 6-5 andfell to West Linn in the playoffs.

Lake Oswego will send out two top-10 recruits on Friday night, including Oregon State-bound quarterback Jake Dukart. The Lakers also have offensive tackle Dawson Jaramillo, who is committed to Oregon.

KOIN 6 will have highlights on the blitz.

Stay tuned to KOIN.com for highlights and scores from across the state.