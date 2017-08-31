Inmate accused of swallowing yogurt to smuggle drugs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An inmate of a federal prison in Yamhill County is accused of swallowing yogurt during visiting hours to smuggle in the drug known as Suboxone.

The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Program described Suboxone as a medication that is usually prescribed to treat varying degrees of pain.

The investigation into Tony Nguyen began in 2016 when the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) and Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) at Sheridan Prison notified the FBI that Nguyen had displayed suspicious behavior while he was in the inmate visitor’s room.

“The staff witnessed Nguyen attempting to introduce contraband into the facility by swallowing what appeared to be yogurt,” according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.

Investigators learned the yogurt was provided to him in the visitor’s room by his visitor.

Nguyen was placed in a close observation cell where constant visual monitoring was maintained.

On October 27, 2016, Nguyen requested to use the bathroom. Investigators recovered 12 balloons containing contraband from his droppings, records show. Ten of the balloons contained a brown leafy substance identified as tobacco. The other two balloons contained approximately 55 strips Suboxone Sublingual Film.

When officials interviewed Nguyen, he took full responsibility and asked the agent how much time he was looking at for the crime, records show.

Video from the day of the incident showed Nguyen’s visitor open a yogurt cup. Staff said that during visits, visitors can purchase food items for the inmate. After receiving the yogurt, Nguyen can be seen picking through the yogurt and consuming it with abnormally large swallowing motions, records show.

In an outgoing letter dated March 31, 2017, Nguyen wrote to his girlfriend and reportedly said: “since I got caught for that [expletive] they sent the writeup to the prosecutor to see if they’re gonna give me a new charge but it’s been 6 months and haven’t heard [expletive] back, they probably wont charge me cuz that [expletive] not even serious it’s only a schedule 3 drug so they’ll probably just keep me in the hole,” according to court documents.

A court date in federal court for Nguyen has not been set.