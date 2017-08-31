Fire damages Portland International School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –Smoke and water significantly damaged a building at The International School under Interstate 5 early Thursday morning.

Portland Fire and Rescue reports that the fire started in a nearby dumpster and spread to the building around 3:00 a.m.

Crews could be seen pushing out a significant amount of water from the school. Firefighters on scene confirm that sprinklers inside the school were activated.

A fire investigator is on scene.

The building that caught fire is not the newest building on campus, but appears to be the main front building on Southwest Water Avenue.

According to its website, The International School provides a multicultural environment where children are fully immersed in Spanish, Japanese or Chinese from preschool through 5th grade. The school is Portland’s first International Baccalaureate elementary school. It was founded in 1990.

The Portland Fire Bureau posted to its Twitter account that the building’s electrical system was damaged by fire and that crews are trying to protect equipment and material inside.

SW Sherman/SW Water Fire-Crews still fighting hot spots. Investigator is on scene working. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) August 31, 2017

Portland General Electric (PGE) has shut down power to the buildings on the school’s campus.

There have been no reported injuries.