‘Double Hat Bandit’ sought for 13 bank robberies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI is offering a reward for a man accused of at least 13 bank robberies.

The man wears two hats during the robberies and has been dubbed the ‘Double Hat Bandit.’ Officials say he is responsible for at least 13 bank robberies inside grocery stores in Utah, Washington, Oregon and Colorado and Idaho.

He usually shows the teller a note and during four of the robberies he displayed a small handgun in his waistband. He should be considered armed and dangerous. On June 27, 2017, after a bank robbery in Spokane, WA, he was seen in a grayish/blue Malibu style vehicle with New Mexico license plates.

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to his identification, arrest and conviction.

He is believed to be responsible for the following robberies:

* December 19, 2016 – U.S. Bank, 4065 S. Redwood Rd. West Valley City, UT

* December 27, 2016 — U.S. Bank, 7061 S. Redwood Rd. West Jordan, UT

* December 27, 2016 — U.S. Bank 4080 W. 9000 S. West Jordan, UT

* January 3, 2017 — Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, 933 E. Mission Ave, Spokane, WA

* January 3, 2017 Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, 2507 W. Wellesley Ave, Spokane, WA

* January 19, 2017 — U.S. Bank, 4320 King Rd. Milwaukie, OR

* January 23, 2017 — Wells Fargo, 4515 SE Woodstock Blvd. Portland, OR

* January 24, 2017 — U.S. Bank, 1675 W. 18th Ave, Eugene, OR

* June 21, 2017 — U.S. Bank, 922 E. 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT

* June 23, 2017 — Wells Fargo, 4515 SE Woodstock Blvd., Portland, OR

* June 27, 2017 — Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, 2507 W. Wellesley Ave, Spokane, WA

* July 10, 2017 — First Bank, 2660 Federal Blvd, Denver, CO

* July 22, 2017 — U.S. Bank, 7100 W. State St, Boise, ID

If anyone has information regarding the ‘Double Hat Bandit,’ please call the FBI tipline: (801) 579-6480.