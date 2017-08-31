Dogs displaced from Harvey to find shelter in Hillsboro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A plane carrying 50 homeless dogs from will arrive in Hillsboro tomorrow afternoon where they will be placed in shelters, treated by veterinarians and evaluated for adoption.

The Humane Society says the dogs were removed from a shelter in Texas and they will be placed in shelters, like the one in Hillsboro, until it’s safe for them to be reunited with their families after the destruction of Hurricane Harvey. Hillsboro will be one of the places in the country that’ll house dogs displaced from Harvey.