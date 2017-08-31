Developmentally delayed woman missing in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who they believe is in danger.

Angela Haxby, 21, is developmentally disabled. She is 5-foot-3-inches tall with a medium-heavy build with blond hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a dark shirt with dark colored capri pants when she left home Thursday.

Haxby was last seen leaving her home at 6320 NE 100th Avenue in Vancouver Thursday morning around 11 a.m. Authorities believe she may be traveling on foot in the Vancouver Mall area.

If you see Haxby, all 911.