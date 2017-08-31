‘Dangerously hot’ Labor Day weekend forecast

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — Fall is fast approaching, but it sure won’t feel like it as we begin September this Labor Day weekend.

The upcoming heat may be the longest stretch of 90 degree temperatures that we have seen so far this summer. The Labor Day weekend and extended forecast is looking dangerously hot.

A building high pressure will park over the Pacific Northwest, allowing for hot and dry air to take over. Temperatures are looking to reach at least 90 degrees until Thursday of next week.

Temperatures are going to be flirting with record breaking highs the next 6 days or so.

The first day of Meteorological Fall is September 1st, while our astronomical Autumnal Equinox begins Friday, September 22.

Hot & smoky Labor Day Weekend. Bad news: hot & smoky weather likely to continue through at least midweek next week. 🔥#orwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/pImQHHotsx — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) August 30, 2017

We’ve seen 18 days at 90 degrees or above at PDX, about 6 more than our average. The record is 24 90 degree days that was set back in 2009. We will be close to that after this upcoming week.