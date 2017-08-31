After quarter century, Honkin’ Huge Burritos closes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 25 years in business, Honkin’ Huge Burritos will serve up its last burritos Thursday.

The popular food cart became a staple of the city as it was one of Portland’s first food carts in Pioneer Square.

People lined up Thursday to get their last Honkin’ Huge Burrito, which is arguably the biggest in the city.

Owner Shelly Sorenson recently announced the food cart would be closing and since her announcement, people have been lining up to enjoy the 3-pound burritos.

Speaking to KOIN 6 News on her last day, Sorenson said, “What a loving, wonderful group of people I’ve had supporting me for over 25 years in this city.”

But the best part for her?

Sorenson said, “Of course, the best part is the close relationships I’ve formed with all these wonderful people.”