700 people volunteer to clean Portland streets, parks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Around 700 volunteers took to the streets with litter grabbers Thursday morning to clean up the city.

The group SOLVE worked with the City of Portland to organize the event — Pick It Up, Portland!

Thursday’s event included cleaning up both sides of the Willamette River and 11 metro areas like the Eliot Neighborhood in North Portland, Laurelhurst Park and Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Among the hundreds of volunteers was Mayor Ted Wheeler.

“I’m here because it’s fun, I love SOLVE, it’s an organization I’ve personally supported for many, many years,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler explained the city already tries to play a big role in keeping things clean. Portland has budgeted $2.5 million toward things like litter cleanup, needle pickup and graffiti abatement.

However, Thursday was centered around civic pride.

“Everybody knows we’ve got a litter problem here in the City of Portland,” Wheeler said. “People call us and say ‘what can do we to help,’ and today’s the day.”

Wheeler, along with 150 volunteers, focused their cleaning efforts around the Central Eastside Industrial District.

Volunteers quickly filled up their trash bags as they worked to make Portland a little bit cleaner.

“The truth is this city belongs to us, it belongs to the people and there is a role for everybody to play,” Wheeler said.