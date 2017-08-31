300 illegal crabs found during traffic stop near Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Fish and Wildlife troopers with Oregon State Police recovered more than 300 crabs near Salem on Wednesday.

In a post on Twitter, the Fish and Wildlife Division reported that the crabs were seized during a traffic stop.

Specific information of the traffic stop and the investigation have not been released. KOIN 6 News has reached out to OSP to get more information.

The state has specific guidelines on commercial and recreational crabbing.

Crabbing in Oregon is open year-round. There are more than 100 crab species native to Oregon and only 2 invasive species. It is a violation to have female crabs – those that are caught must be immediately released.

According to the state, Oregon has been one of the largest producers of Dungeness crab on the west coast.