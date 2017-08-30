Woman who lost leg in Beaverton crash sues TriMet

Related Coverage Woman hit by MAX train in Beaverton, loses leg

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A woman who had her leg amputated after walking in front of a passenger train in Oregon has filed a $24.6 million lawsuit against TriMet.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that Andrea Laing, who was 23 at the time of the November 2015 incident, also suffered broken ribs and fractures across her face.

Laing claims TriMet failed to install warning gates and flashing lights on the sidewalk near where she was hit. But Beaverton police say witnesses saw Laing run across the tracks wearing earbuds with a hood over her head, appearing to be distracted.

Witnesses told police they heard the train’s horn as it approached Laing. J. Randolph Pickett, one of Laing’s Portland attorneys, declined comment. TriMet spokeswoman Angela Murphy also declined comment.