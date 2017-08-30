Salem man found dead in car, police seek tips

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 55-year-old man was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in Salem and police are seeking the public’s help to learn more information.

Salem Police say Randy Breyer was found dead in the drivers seat of his 2002 Dodge Stratus on 12th Street SE near the intersection of Bellevue Street NE around 12:47 a.m. The car had crashed into the abutment of the bridge where 12th Street crosses Pringle Creek.

Officials say he Breyer had been living out of his car. Detectives are looking to speak to anyone who he was with on Tuesday night or anyone he may be associated with.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salem Police TIPS line at 503-588-8477.