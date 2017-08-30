Portland, Vancouver kids head back to school

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of kids in the Portland and Vancouver school districts head back to school on Wednesday.

For Portland Public Schools, renovated buildings such as Franklin High School are making their debut. Lead remains a concern in many other buildings, where drinking fountains are shut off.

New superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero will take over in October after a long search. Guerrero says he has plans to improve the school district and increase funding.

“The core mission of any public school system is to make sure that our students have the opportunity to thrive. That means providing a rigorous educational program and all the other experiences that make school such a positive time to grow up,” Guerrero tells KOIN 6 News.

Vancouver schools are touting smaller class sizes and some renovated schools as well.

Beaverton, Tigard-Tualatin, Gresham-Barlow, Salem-Keizer and North Clackamas schools all head back to class next Tuesday or Wednesday.