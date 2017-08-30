Orioles rally past Mariners for 7th straight victory

Final score was 8-7

DAVID GINSBURG, Associated Press Published:
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Marc Rzepczynski, right, tags out Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado as he tries to reach home on Jonathan Schoop's single futinh the eighth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Welington Castillo went 4 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs, Jonathan Schoop singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 on Wednesday for their season-high seventh straight victory.

Schoop, Mancini and Craig Gentry also homered for the Orioles, who completed their first three-game sweep of Seattle since 2012.

In this one, Baltimore fell behind 6-2 in the third inning before coming back.

Mitch Haniger homered and hit two doubles for Seattle, which completed an arduous 12-game East Coast trip with five straight defeats.

After winning two of three in Tampa Bay and Atlanta, the Mariners went 1-2 at Yankee Stadium and came up empty against the sizzling Orioles.