Net neutrality billboard targets Rep. Greg Walden

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Billboards supporting net neutrality call out three Republican U.S. Congress members, including Oregon Rep. Greg Walden, in their home districts.

The Medford Mail Tribune reports on Tuesday the digital rights advocacy group Fight for the Future is responsible for the crowdfunded billboards, which target the Congress members who the group says support plans to rollback regulations requiring internet companies to treat all content equally.

The Billboards also target U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington and Rep. Bob Latta of Ohio. The Medford billboard with Walden’s photo featured prominently is located off a busy roadway.

Walden is the chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and has been a key player in the net neutrality debate. Walden did not respond to the Mail Tribune’s requests for comment.