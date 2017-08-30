Man charged thousands for hospital bill after wallet stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man says he has been dealing exorbitant bills he isn’t responsible for since his car was broken into and his wallet stolen in December 2016.

After the break-in, Charles Ward received bills for an ambulance transport in the amount of $1,147.94 and treatment at OHSU in the amount of $3,580.90. On paper, Ward had been transported to OHSU and admitted to the SW Portland hospital back on April 3.

In reality – that was never the case. Ward had never been treated at OHSU. So detectives with the Portland Police Bureau set out to try and find who was responsible.

Working through a long paper trail, officers were able to determine a man named Jake Taylor Williams had been arrested and taken to OHSU for treatment after he swallowed heroin. When police initially questioned Williams in connection to the car break in, he gave them the name “Charles Ward,” the same name he gave to staff at OHSU. His story stuck.

“Charles Ward” was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Only then did investigators learn that Ward was actually Williams once fingerprints were taken and compared. Williams told detectives that he was given Ward’s ID from a man named “Alex Holmes.”

Williams admitted that he deliberately used Ward’s ID when he was arrested by police and when he was admitted to OHSU, according to court documents. He said he was “sorry” for using Ward’s name and blamed his drug addiction.

Williams appeared in court on Tuesday and was charged with one count of identity theft. There is a chance that, upon grand jury review of the case, Williams could be charged with additional crimes.