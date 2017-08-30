Local firefighters help with Chetco Bar Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of local firefighters returned home Wednesday from fighting the Chetco Bar Fire about 6 hours away in southern Oregon.

The fire, which is burning an area larger than Portland, Beaverton and Hillsboro combined, has flames that can be seen for miles and affects felt across the state.

The Chetco Bar Fire is currently burning 128,758 acres with only 5% containment. It started on July 12 and is expected to burn until October.

Firefighters from nearly every department in Oregon have been working 16 hours days, sleeping in tents and sleeping bags, putting their lives on the line to save people and their homes from the flames.

“I’d really never seen anything like it,” TVF&R Battalion Chief Dan Griffin said. “The sky was black. I mean it was kind of a goldish color with black all the way around.”

More than 1,500 firefighters are reportedly working the Chetco Bar Fire.

“We got there at around 3 in the morning,” Damon Simmons with Portland Fire and Rescue said. “It takes a long time to drive to the fire with engines so we bedded down, then the next day got up and our mission was to prep houses.”

Firefighters from @TVFR just got back from battling #ChetcoBarFire. Hear their stories tonight at 11pm #koin6news pic.twitter.com/lXxu85HXM9 — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) August 31, 2017

Even though these crews are from the Portland area, they are fighting the fire like it was in their own backyard.

“Everyone is working at least 16 hour days as hard as they can because we know if it was our homes that’s what we would want,” Simmons said.