Late night french fries ignite Lebanon house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A house was destroyed by a fire ignited by cooking oil early Wednesday morning in Lebanon.

Lebanon Fire District officials say the fire tore through the house on Mill Street around 1:30 a.m. after a man cooked french fries. The oil overflowed onto the burners and ignited.

The 52-year-old man tried to put out the fire but wasn’t able to. He woke up his girlfriend and the pair made it out safe with their two dogs.

Crews had trouble accessing a reliable water sources but were able to extinguish the fire within an hour.