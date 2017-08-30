ICE detainee charged with sex abuse in Yamhill County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement is now facing charges of sex abuse in Yamhill County.

Jonathan Alcantara Romera, 26, was arraigned on August 30 on charges of first degree sexual abuse and first degree attempted sexual abuse for alleged crimes that happened in August 2016 with a victim under age 14.

Alcantara Romera was in a Tacoma, Washington ICE facility pending deportation, but was transported to the Yamhill County Correctional Facility for his indictment.