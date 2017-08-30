Hillsboro Hops joining in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hillsboro Hops announced Wednesday they plan to join MiLB Charities in helping people in minor league communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Hops, the Class A short season affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, posted auction items on their website where people can bid. Currently, the team has a signed team jersey and bat up for auction. The fundraiser will accept bids for just over a week.

MiLB Charities, according to a press release, will match the Hops’ donation up to $10,000.

Kevin McCanna, a pitcher for the Hops, is a Houston native who played collegiately for Rice University in Houston. He’s urging Hops fans to help in the team’s efforts for Hurricane Harvey relief.

“I’d just like to send my thoughts and prayers to all my friends and family down in Houston during this tough time,” he said. “The hurricane has done a lot of damage and a lot of people are in need. So if you can donate $5, $10 or whatever you can donate at this time, I know it would be much appreciated and much needed, so thank you.”

Here’s the link to the auction gallery.