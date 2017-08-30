Gas price ripple effect hopefully minimal in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hurricane Harvey has the potential to raise gas prices around the county as some of the biggest oil and gas refineries could be flooded.

“A lot is still yet to be known in terms of refinery damage and if refiners are down for an extended period of time we could see those higher gas prices upwards of 20 to 30 cents,” AAA National Spokesperson Tamra Johnson tells KOIN 6 News.

In Oregon, however, AAA says we may see prices climb only a few cents.

“Yes we will see prices climb a few cents, but we’re not going to see 10 and 20 cent increases here,” AAA Oregon/Idaho Spokesperson Marie Dodds says.

Prices have already risen 2 cents in the last week, compared to 7 nationwide. Another reason prices may not go higher is that prices have already jumped recently.

“We saw our gas prices climb pretty dramatically leading up to and after the eclipse, so right now there’s really not a great reason for our gas prices to climb,” Dodds says.