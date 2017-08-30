Ex-Columbia Sportswear worker ‘accessed network’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A former Columbia Sportswear employee will be arraigned on Wednesday on an allegation that he accessed the company’s computer network after resigning.

Michael Leeper was hired by Columbia Sportswear in May 2000 and was promoted in 2002 to Director of Technical Infrastructure. In February 2014, Leeper resigned his position and picked March 3, 2014 to be his last day.

According to federal prosecutors, Leeper left Columbia to go work for Denali Advanced Integration, an information technology company located in Seattle. After leaving Columbia, Leeper, according to prosecutors “remotely access[ed] Columbia’s network” to view “commercially valuable and private information.”

Columbia filed a civil lawsuit against Leeper prior to the federal prosecution.

Denali has denied any wrongdoing and has placed Leeper on paid leave pending its own investigation, the company told The Channel Company.

Columbia’s lawsuit, according to the Portland Business Journal, alleges that Leeper accessed the emails of executives at Columbia and was snooping around for details that might benefit him in attracting new business for Denali, where he serves as chief technology officer.

Leeper is scheduled to appear before Judge Robert E. Jones in U.S. District Court at 11 a.m. in downtown Portland on Wednesday. Records show that it will be his initial appearance, arraignment and a change of plea.

KOIN 6 News has not been able to reach Leeper for comment. He is charged with one count of fraud and related activity in connection with computers.