Bank robbery connected to officer-involved shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An officer-involved shooting occurred in Northeast Portland Wednesday while officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, according to authorities.

The Portland Police Department said the stolen vehicle was associated with a recent bank robbery.

An officer sustained a minor injury during the incident in the 100 block of NE 55th Ave. and is currently being treated at the scene.

The suspect has been transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police said there is no danger to the community.