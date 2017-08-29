Wildfire smoke affects air quality in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heavy wildfire smoke continued Tuesday afternoon to affect areas throughout the state and the quality of air.

The air quality is due to fires around the state — mainly the Chetco Bar Fire.

As of late Sunday, the Chetco Bar Fire burned nearly 108,000 acres and officials don’t see any full containment until mid-October. It’s currently larger than the City of Portland.

While Chetco is the largest fire, it’s not the only one.

Oregon is also battling the Milli, Whitewater and Jones fires.

Usually, Portland’s air quality is “good,” which can fall anywhere between 0-50.

However, the last few days the air quality in the city has been around 143, which is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

The Portland metro will start to see improved air quality late Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

For those wanting to head to the beach or spend the day outside for Labor Day, the air quality is expected continue improving throughout the weekend.

Dr. Jeff Katz with ZoomCare will answer air quality questions on KOIN 6 News at 5