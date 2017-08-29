Vancouver police seek SUV involved in hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver are looking for an SUV that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday evening.

Officers said the dark colored Ford Explorer left the scene of a rollover crash in the 115000 block of NE Forth Plain Blvd. around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the second car involved was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect SUV is a dark, mid-2000s model with medium to heavy damage on the front bumper. Police obtained a photo that they believe shows the SUV from the crash.

If you see the SUV and can provide information on where it is or the license plate information, call Vancouver police at 360.693.3111.